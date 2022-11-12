Rs 18 lakh worth watches in Shah Rukh Khan’s entourage attract Rs 6.8 lakh customs duty at Mumbai airport

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday paid customs duty of Rs 6.88 lakh after personnel at Mumbai airport found Rs 18 lakh worth watches in the combined baggage of the actor and five members of his team on their arrival from Dubai in a private jet.

The amount was paid on the actor’s behalf by his bodyguard Ravi Shankar Singh, the official said.

Khan, his manager Pooja Dadlani, Singh and three other members of the actor’s entourage landed at the General Aviation Terminal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport around 12.30 am in a chartered flight.

During the screening of their baggage, customs personnel found six luxury watches in two of the six bags of the entourage members, the official said.

The watches were evaluated for Rs 17.86 lakh and based on the prevailing rate, customs duty of Rs 6.88 lakh was levied, he said.

As the General Aviation Terminal's customs duty payment counter was not operational, customs officers took the actor’s bodyguard to Terminal 2 of the airport, where he paid the amount on behalf of the superstar, the official said.

Earlier, Khan and the other members of his entourage were stopped at the General Aviation Terminal for an hour while the baggage screening was in process, he said.

While Singh was asked to stay back as the actor’s representative for some time, the other five members, including Khan, were allowed to leave the airport, after which the customs duty payment process was completed, the official said.

