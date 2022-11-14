Left Menu

Serentica ties up with Greenko for 1500 MWhr renewable energy storage capacity

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2022 14:01 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 14:01 IST
Serentica ties up with Greenko for 1500 MWhr renewable energy storage capacity
  • Country:
  • India

Serentica Renewables has partnered with Greenko Group for 1500 MWhr of storage capacity to deliver assured carbon free power to industrial clients.

As part of the partnership, Serentica will leverage Greenko’s energy storage capacity from its upcoming Off Stream Closed Loop Pumped Storage Projects (OCPSP) at Pinnapuram in Andhra Pradesh and Gandhi Sagar in Madhya Pradesh, a statement said.

This arrangement will enable Serentica to deliver round-the-clock, firm, and dispatchable renewable energy to its various industrial clients, it stated.

Serentica is focused on industrial decarbonization and aims to provide assured renewable energy through a combination of solar, wind, energy storage and balancing solutions.

The company has entered into three long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) and is in the process of developing 1,500 MW of solar and wind power projects across various states, including Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra.

''The storage capacity will enable us to provide a customized solution that best meets our customer needs in transitioning to sustainable energy and providing firm, dispatchable renewable power,” said Pratik Agarwal, Director of Serentica Renewables.

Established in 2022, Serentica Renewables is 100 per cent held by Twinstar Overseas Ltd, which also owns controlling stakes in Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd and Sterlite Technologies Ltd.

Greenko Group has an installed capacity base of 7.3 GW across solar, wind and hydro generation technologies spread over 100+ projects across 15 states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

