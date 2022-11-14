Left Menu

Prasar Bharati appoints Gaurav Dwivedi as new CEO

95) as the executive member (chief executive officer} in Prasar Bharati with effect from the date he assumes charge of the office, for a term of five years."

ANI | Updated: 14-11-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 20:51 IST
Prasar Bharati appoints Gaurav Dwivedi as new CEO
Prasar Bharati CEO Gaurav Dwivedi. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) on Monday said that President of India Droupadi Murmu had appointed Gaurav Dwivedi as chief executive officer (executive member) in Prasar Bharati for a period of five years from his assumption of charge, after due recommendation by a selection committee. The I&B ministry in a statement said, "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of Section 4 of the Prasar Bharati (Broadcasting Corporation of India) Act, 1990 read with sub- section (4) of Section 4 and sub-section (2A) of Section 6 of that Act, the President, on the recommendation of the Selection Committee, is pleased to appoint Shri Gaurav Dwivedi, IAS(CH: 95) as the executive member (chief executive officer} in Prasar Bharati with effect from the date he assumes charge of the office, for a term of five years."

Dwivedi is currently posted as chief executive officer of MyGov, under the ministry of electronics and information technology and is responsible for managing the Indian government's citizen engagement platform. An IAS officer, of the 1995 batch of the Chhattisgarh Cadre, has worked in various states like Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. He has also been a faculty member at the IAS Training Academy, Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie. He is also a recipient of the Prime Minister's Award for Excellence in Administration. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
2
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
3
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Florida coast; COP27: U.N. to hunt sources of climate-warming methane from space and more

Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Flor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022