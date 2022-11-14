Body of newborn found in drain in MP's Jabalpur
PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 14-11-2022 21:51 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 21:51 IST
- Country:
- India
The body of a newborn boy was found in a drain in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, a police official said.
The corpse of the boy, who was born a couple of days ago, was spotted in the Railway Colony Loco Line, Civil Lines police station inspector Ramesh Kaurav said.
''The body has been sent for post mortem. A probe is on to ascertain details about the child's abandonment and death,'' he said.
