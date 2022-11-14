Eight killed in three road accidents in MP

Eight people were killed and one person injured in three road accidents in Betul, Dhar and Harda districts of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday.

Four persons, including three minors, were killed in Dhar on Monday morning when their speeding motorcycle hit the boundary wall of a house at Aali village, 130 km from the district headquarters, a police officer said. The victims were in the age group of 10 to 21 years. In Betul district, two persons were killed on the spot when their motorcycle was hit by a car near Khamla village, some 80 km away from the Betul district headquarters, on Monday afternoon. Another person succumbed to injuries in a hospital, an official said, adding the car driver fled the spot leaving the vehicle behind. In Harda district, a 20-year-old man was killed and his 19-year-old cousin injured when a speeding car hit their motorcycle near Khidkiwala village on the Harda-Indore highway on Sunday night, an official said. The injured person was referred to Indore for further treatment, he said, adding that a case was registered.

