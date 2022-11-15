Left Menu

Third U.S. union votes to reject national rail contract deal

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-11-2022 02:39 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 02:39 IST
Third U.S. union votes to reject national rail contract deal
  • Country:
  • United States

A third U.S. rail union has rejected a tentative national contract reached in September.

The International Brotherhood of Boilermakers (IBB), which represents approximately 300 rail employees, did not ratify the agreement, said the National Carriers’ Conference Committee (NCCC), which represents the nation’s freight railroads in bargaining. Last week, the NCCC and another union that voted down the contract -- the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (BMWED) that represents 11,000 workers -- agreed to extend a potential strike deadline until at least Dec. 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • U.S.

TRENDING

1
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
2
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
3
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Man United's Fernandes voices World Cup concerns after Fulham win; Cricket-Australia's Warner considers test retirement after next year's Ashes and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Man United's Fernandes voices World Cup concerns...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022