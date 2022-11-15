Left Menu

Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he's ''OK''

Jay Leno suffered serious burns but said Monday that he was doing OK, according to reports.I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire, Leno said in a statement to The Associated Press. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet. The cause and time of the fire wasnt immediately clear.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-11-2022 10:32 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 10:29 IST
Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he's ''OK''
Jay Leno Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Jay Leno suffered "serious burns" but said Monday that he was doing OK, according to reports.

"I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire," Leno said in a statement to The Associated Press. ''I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet." The cause and time of the fire wasn't immediately clear. The former "Tonight Show" host is known for his famed car collection, which is housed at a garage in Burbank, north of Los Angeles.

Leno, 72, had been set to appear at a financial conference in Las Vegas on Sunday but cancelled because of a "serious medical emergency," People magazine reported earlier Monday, citing an email sent to those attending the conference.

The comedian took over NBC's "Tonight" when longtime host Johnny Carson retired in 1992. Leno was succeeded by Conan O'Brien in 2009, but NBC got cold feet when the show's ratings dropped and brought Leno back as host in 2010.

He remained in the job until Jimmy Fallon took over in 2014.

Leno turned his love of cars into a CNBC series, "Jay Leno's Garage", and now hosts a revival of the game show "You Bet Your Life".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
2
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022