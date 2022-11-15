Left Menu

Uganda says seeks to borrow 500 mln euros - finance ministry

Uganda is looking to borrow 500 million euros ($517.6 million)for budget spending through various credit options excluding a Eurobond issue, a finance ministry document shows. The proposed borrowing is likely to stoke fresh concern over Uganda's ability to repay its rapidly expanding debt.

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 17:21 IST
Uganda says seeks to borrow 500 mln euros - finance ministry
Matia Kasaija Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Uganda

Uganda is looking to borrow 500 million euros ($517.6 million)for budget spending through various credit options excluding a Eurobond issue, a finance ministry document shows.

The proposed borrowing is likely to stoke fresh concern over Uganda's ability to repay its rapidly expanding debt. As a percentage of gross domestic product, public debt is now just short of 50%, Finance Ministry data shows, and the World Bank warned in June that Uganda needed to rein in ballooning public debt.

The East African nation has previously considered Eurobonds for government funding but ultimately decided it would be more prudent to source credit from low-interest bilateral lenders such as China. In a letter sent to potential lenders last week and seen by Reuters on Sunday, Finance Minister Matia Kasaija said the government wants to borrow 500 million euros to fund the 2022/23 budget.

"Government is therefore seeking financing partners to structure medium-term and long-term financing, using all available financing options excluding the Eurobond," Kasaija said in the letter. The credit proposals should have minimum 10-year terms and must be submitted by Nov. 18, the minister said. ($1 = 0.9660 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
2
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022