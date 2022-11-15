Empyrean Cashews' profit grows 133.75 per cent in Apr-Sep 2022

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI/IMC): Empyrean Cashews Limited (NSE: KRISHIVAL), incorporated in 2014, is one of the fastest-growing packaged food companies specializing in the processing nuts and dried fruits into various flavoured ones. The products are marketed under the brand "Krishival Nuts". The brand "Krishival Nuts" has been spread across 64 tier II and tier III cities. The Company has announced its Unaudited financial results for the half Year ended September 30, 2022. Performance Highlights:-

For the Half Year ended September 30, 2022: - Revenue from Operations stood at Rs 2469.46 lakhs for the half year ended September 30, 2022, as against Rs.1949.07 lakhs for the corresponding 6 months ended in the previous year, growth of over 26.70 per cent- driven by demand for its products.

- EBITDA for half year ended September 30, 2022, was Rs 436.46 lakhs as against Rs.315.96 lakhs for the corresponding 6 months ended in the previous year, an increase of 38.14 per cent and EBITDA Margin stood at 17.67 per cent as against 16.21 per cent for respective. - Profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 234.36 lakhs as against PAT of Rs.100.26 lakhs for the corresponding 6 months ended in the previous year, an increase of 133.75 per cent.

Recent Developments:-- The subsidiary of the company was allocated a 5-acre plot in Halkarni, MIDC in Kolhapur district which is adjacent to its existing processing units. During the quarter, the company has concluded the formal acquisition of this plot from MIDC. The company is planning an additional ultra modern processing unit which will help in accelerating growth and significantly improving its capacity for processing of various nuts. - The company has launched (www.Krishival.com) its E-commerce platform for nuts and dried fruits.

This story has been provided by IMC (iMEQ communications). ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ IMC)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)