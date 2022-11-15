Iraq's Baghdad international airport fire put out- INA
Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 20:49 IST
Civil defence forces have put out a fire that broke out in the departure hall of Iraq's Baghdad international airport, state news agency (INA) reported on Tuesday.
The fire broke out in the departure hall cafeteria and did not affect flights schedules, INA added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement