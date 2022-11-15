Left Menu

Contentstack raises USD 80 mn in funding round co-led by Georgian, Insight Partners

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2022 22:35 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 22:35 IST
Contentstack raises USD 80 mn in funding round co-led by Georgian, Insight Partners
  • Country:
  • India

IT startup Contentstack has raised USD 80 million, about Rs 647 crore, in a funding round co-led by Georgian and Insight Partners with participation from Illuminate Ventures, the company said on Tuesday.

US-headquartered Contentstack said that it will use the funds to continue to build a feature-rich content management systems (CMS) product and for hiring talents in India.

''We are super excited to be among the fastest growing SaaS (Software as a Service) companies in India. Contentstack was incubated in India-based Raw Engineering before it was spun out to take on a more global presence in 2018. Our mission is to help support and drive massive growth in the Indian startup ecosystem,'' Contentstack's co-founder and chief technology officer Nishant Patel said.

The company plans to use the funds to continue to grow and recruit in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune and Virar-Mumbai, the statement said.

Georgian's Lead Investor Emily Walsh will join the Contentstack board along with Contentstack CFO David Overmyer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
2
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022