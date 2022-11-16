Left Menu

Tata Motors' JLR says CEO Bollore to resign

(Adds details on interim CEO) BENGALURU, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Tata Motors-owned luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover said on Wednesday Chief Executive Officer Thierry Bollore will resign due to personal reasons after more than two years in the role. Adrian Mardell will take over as interim CEO from Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 17:51 IST
Tata Motors' JLR says CEO Bollore to resign
Representative image

Tata Motors-owned luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover said on Wednesday Chief Executive Officer Thierry Bollore will resign due to personal reasons after more than two years in the role. Adrian Mardell will take over as interim CEO from Wednesday. Mardell has been part of Jaguar Land Rover for 32 years and is currently a member of its executive board.

JLR elected former Renault boss Bollore as CEO in 2020 to return Britain's biggest carmaker to profit after it took a big hit from the COVID-19 pandemic. His resignation is effective Dec. 31, JLR said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
3
India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

 India
4
It must be seen as opportunity for India, say experts on population

It must be seen as opportunity for India, say experts on population

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022