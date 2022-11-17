HVS ANAROCK to Host India's Most Illustrious Hospitality Conference & Awards in March 2023

Marquee annual event will redefine how hospitality confers, networks, and celebrates success New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) HVS ANAROCK has announced India’s most exclusive Hospitality Summit and HASHTAG Awards to be held on 2nd & 3rd March 2023, at the Taj Resort & Convention Centre, Goa. To showcase India's global stature as a hospitality industry powerhouse, H.O.P.E. (Hospitality Overview Presentation & Exchange) will bring together Indian and International hospitality players for two days of high-octane knowledge exchange, networking, and also celebration. Moreover, this is the first time that such an event is happening in Goa, the leisure capital of the country. It promises to be an enriching occasion encompassing shared experiences, learnings, and fruitful conversations. The Hospitality Summit is an opportunity for participants to engage with changemakers, and exchange thoughts on the startup ecosystem and how it can impact the way we do business across various industries. It is also an occasion to connect with several speakers who are from outside the hospitality fraternity and have broader and newer perspectives. Finally, it’s a chance to see the true potential of India as a hospitality destination and the future of the hospitality sector through the vision of a wide array of leaders and experts ranging from economists, senior government functionaries, global and domestic travel and hospitality leaders, investors and mavericks who are disrupting traditional structures. Providing more insights, Mandeep Lamba, President (South Asia), HVS ANAROCK, says, ''At H.O.P.E., industry leaders participating in the conference sessions will discuss and dissect the current status of the global and domestic hospitality sector. Two of the event’s primary focus points will be future trends and opportunities, and assessing the true potential of the sector in the Indian context. Over the last three years, the industry has been on an incredibly valuable learning curve, and it is time to share this knowledge for the collective edification of the entire sector.'' Incidentally, hotel occupancy for the current calendar year has grown by more than 11% points, and room rates by more than 35%, over the same period last year. HVS ANAROCK expects to see the sector recover fully to pre-pandemic occupancy and rates by early next year. In fact, after two decades, the hospitality industry will breach previous performances and attain a nationwide occupancy of 70% in 2024. Indeed, hotels are all set to go on a bull-run over the next 4-5 years, fuelled by high demand and de-accelerated supply growth. The Conference Stephen Rushmore Jr, Global CEO, HVS, confirms that the H.O.P.E. conference and HASHTAG Awards will be India's marquee hospitality event of the year. “This annual showcase event, resolutely geared to the highest global standards, will feature the Who's Who of national and international hospitality luminaries as speakers and panelists,” he shares. “Leveraging HVS's industry-defining sectoral knowledge and relationships, the H.O.P.E. conference and HASHTAG Awards will truly showcase how hospitality shares its expertise and celebrates successes in delivering services that the whole world relies on.'' The select audience will comprise between 300 and 350 hospitality and travel eminences, and the C-Suite of domestic and international hotel chain operators, owners, investors, travel gurus, thought leaders and influencers from across the globe. HASHTAG Awards The HASHTAG (HVS Anarock Showcase Hospitality & Tourism Awards Gala) Awards will go to the best-performing hotel general managers from across categories - Economy, Midscale, Upscale and Luxury and to hotels in each of these categories that have delivered outstanding performances. HVS ANAROCK will also honor a travel/tourism enterprise and present an ‘Industry Leader of The Year’ award. The nominations will go through a stringent qualitative and quantitative rating matrix by a jury of eminent leaders and industry outside the hotel & hospitality fraternity. Additionally, an independent agency will validate each nomination and award. HASHTAG aims to establish the gold standard for hospitality awards. Commenting on this, Anuj Puri, Chairman, ANAROCK Group, said, ''We have given much thought to conceiving this event. Leveraging HVS's over four decades of global networks and thought leadership in hospitality, and ANAROCK’s deep understanding and coverage of the Indian real-estate sector, H.O.P.E. will be the culmination of the strengths of both partners to create unparalleled exchange of knowledge and networking in the stunning locale of Goa.” About HVS Thousands of hotel owners, developers, investors, lenders, management companies and public agencies around the world rely on HVS to support confident and informed business decisions. Since literally writing the book on how to value a hotel in 1980, HVS has evolved into the undisputed leader in delivering professional services to the global hospitality sector, by continually providing its clients with unrivaled hospitality intelligence. Today, HVS has a team of more than 300 domain experts located in over 50 offices throughout the world, who specialize in all types of hospitality assets—hotels, restaurants, casinos, shared ownership lodging, mixed-use developments, spas and golf courses, as well as conventions, sports, and entertainment facilities. For further details, please visit www.hvs.com. About ANAROCK ANAROCK is India’s leading independent real-estate services company with a presence across India and the Middle East. The Chairman, Mr.AnujPuri, is a highly respected industry veteran and India's most prominent real-estate thought leader. The company has diversified interests across the real-estate spectrum and deploys its proprietary technology platform to accelerate marketing and sales. ANAROCK’s services include Residential Broking & Technology, Retail (in partnership with Vindico), Commercial, Investment Banking, Hospitality (via HVS ANAROCK), Land Services, Industrial and Logistics, Investment Management, Research, Strategic Advisory & Valuations, and Project Management Services (in partnership with Mace). ANAROCK has a unique business model that is an amalgamation of traditional product sales supported by a modern technology platform with automated analytical and reporting tools. This offers timely solutions to its clients, while delivering financially favorable and efficient results. ANAROCK has a team of over 1,800 certified and experienced real-estate professionals who operate across all major Indian (Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow) and Middle East markets. In a span of two years, it has successfully completed over 400 exclusive project mandates. ANAROCK also manages over 80,000 established channel partners to ensure global business coverage. Our assurance of consistent ethical dealing with clients and partners reflects our motto: Values Over Value. For more information, please visit www.anarock.com.

