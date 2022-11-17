Alstom wins order to design, manufacture 312 metro cars for Delhi Metro Phase IV

By Nishant Ketu Alstom, a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has been awarded the contract to design, manufacture, supply, test, commission 312 standard gauge metro cars for Delhi Metro Phase IV expansion by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The order worth EUR312 million (Rs 2,643 crore approx.) includes the design and manufacturing of 234 standard gauge metro cars for Line 7 extension, which is 12.558 km of Pink line on the Mukundpur- Maujpur corridor and, the Line 8 extension, which is 28.92 km of Magenta line for the Janakpuri West - RK Ashram corridor, according to a statement from Alstom. Alstom will also design and manufacture of 78 standard gauge metro cars for the 23.622 km Silver line between Aerocity and Tughlakabad, including 15-year maintenance of these 78 cars.

The statement said that Alstom would supply its Metropolis trainsets for this order. Metropolis trains offer a unique design, a wide range of configurations and ensure the highest performance due to the perfect combination of proven and reliable components and innovations, the company said. With its extensive track record, low lifecycle costs, and keen focus on passenger experience, Alstom said its Metropolis metros set the standard around the world. Talking about the new contract, Olivier Loison, Managing Director, Alstom India Cluster, said that "Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) is amongst the largest urban clusters in the world. Faced with the realities of climate change, such megacities need reliable and sustainable public transport solutions. Alstom is pleased to continue the partnership with Delhi Metro, one of Asia's largest rapid transit systems. Our trains have a high recyclability of all materials and low-weight design to reduce energy consumption that will greatly contribute to minimising environmental impact in the region."

Alstom said it had delivered more than 800 metro cars that are in service for the Delhi Metro network. The new trains will be built at Alstom's largest urban rolling stock manufacturing site in Sricity (Andhra Pradesh), which has a strong portfolio of delivering for major domestic and international projects, according to the company. Currently, the Delhi Metro network consists of about 391 km with 286 stations. The network has now crossed the boundaries of Delhi to reach Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Bahadurgarh and Ballabhgarh in Haryana.

In addition to providing rolling stock, Alstom said it had in the past partnered with DMRC for several other projects, including the successful implementation of supply and commissioning of train control and signalling system for DMRC's Red line (L1), Yellow line (L2), Green line (L5), Violet line (L6), Pink line (L7) during Phase I, II and III. Alstom said it has also delivered metro trains for the cities of Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Kochi and is currently delivering trains and signalling for Bhopal-Indore Metro project, Kanpur-Agra Metro project, Mumbai Metro Line 3 and for India's first semi-high-speed rail network -- NCRTC-RRTS -- that connects Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut. (ANI)

