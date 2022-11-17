Army man loses leg after angry TTE allegedly pushes him under train in UP's Bareilly

Left Menu

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 17-11-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 19:18 IST
An army man lost his leg and is in a critical condition after a TTE allegedly pushed him under a moving train following an argument here on Thursday, officials said.

Victim Sonu was allegedly pushed from the Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express on Platform Number 2 of Bareilly Junction railway station here in the morning, they said.

Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) Supan Bore has been booked for attempt to murder. He has been absconding since the incident, they said.

''We are looking at the CCTV footage,'' Senior Finance Manager of Moradabad Division under the Northern Railways, Sudhir Singh, said.

According to railway officials, an argument broke out between Bore and Sonu over ticket.

In a fit of anger, Bore allegedly pushed the army man out and he fell under the train. ''He was rushed to a military hospital. He has lost his leg and his condition remains critical,'' an official said.

Station House Officer of Government Railway Police Ajit Pratap Singh said, ''TTE Bore has been booked under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (attempt to murder). He is absconding and efforts to arrest him are on.'' Reportedly, some co-passengers beat up the TTE after the incident.

