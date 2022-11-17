McLaren Automotive starts ops in India with unveiling of 765LT Spider

British luxury automotive manufacturer McLaren Automotive on Thursday unveiled the 765LT Spider through its new showroom -- McLaren Mumbai, which is represented by Infinity Cars. McLaren Mumbai will manage the first official McLaren showroom in India, according to a statement from McLaren Automotive released on Thursday.

"We are thrilled to officially start our operations in India. McLaren would offer the full breath of our model range to the customers and enthusiasts in the country. I am excited for McLaren patrons to experience the breathtaking performance and dynamic excellence embodied in our beautiful supercars," said Paul Harris, Managing Director - APAC and China, McLaren Automotive. The company said this new showroom facility is backed by a dedicated service centre operated by an expert team of McLaren-trained engineers. The new service centre will focus on providing seamless customer experience to support McLaren's long-term growth in the Indian market.

With 765PS and 800Nm of torque, the company said it takes just 11 seconds to open and stow the ultra-lightweight single-piece electric retractable hard top of the 765LT Spider. "We are honoured to commence our journey as McLaren Mumbai and have it in our offering. We are confident that we can deliver McLaren's engineering excellence with a customer-centric proposition to ensure that we continue to exceed the expectations of our discerning clientele. Our vanguard showroom is now open for business," said Lalit Choudary, Chairman & Managing Director, McLaren Mumbai.

According to McLaren Automotive, every vehicle is hand-assembled at the McLaren Production Centre (MPC) in Woking, Surrey, England. Launched in 2010, the company is now the largest part of the McLaren Group. The supercar manufacturer said it will offer models including the Everyday McLaren GT and the marque's hybrid -- the Artura. The core supercar range also includes the 720S in Coupe and Spider variants, along with the 765LT Coupe and Spider. (ANI)

