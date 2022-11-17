Left Menu

Journalist Danish Manzoor Bhat honoured with Jaipur Foot USA’s 1st Global Humanitarian Award for COVID19 relief efforts

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 17-11-2022 20:43 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 20:43 IST
Journalist Danish Manzoor Bhat honoured with Jaipur Foot USA’s 1st Global Humanitarian Award for COVID19 relief efforts

An Indian journalist has been honoured with a humanitarian award here for his work and efforts in helping scores of people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly during the deadly second wave in India.

Danish Manzoor Bhat, originally hailing from Kashmir Valley, was honoured with Jaipur Foot USA’s first Global Humanitarian Award this week at a ceremony held at the Consulate General of India in New York.

The award has been constituted to honour and recognise “selfless work of Indians” who went above and beyond to help those in need during the difficult years of the pandemic. Bhat is the Editorial Director, Asia and Senior Vice President Editorial and News Innovation at Newsweek. The award was presented to Bhat by Consul General Randhir Jaiswal and Jaipur Foot USA Chairman Prem Bhandari, a press release by Jaipur Foot USA said.

The release added that during the hardest initial days of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bhat helped over 300 patients and tele-triaged 460 patients in need.

Through social media, he connected the most needy patients with beds, ICUs, hospitals, critical medicines and ambulances.

The release added that in Karnataka, Bhat’s unique initiatives like #BengaluruHeals and #SabkaOximeter gained momentum and helped thousands of Covid patients and their families in need.

He collected and distributed more than 1000 oximeters in Bengaluru to those who couldn’t afford them, bringing these essential supplies to the doorsteps of patients. His efforts also ensured that these oximeters were kept in rotation enabling more patients to use them.

He also supports ‘Rescuing Indians’, a not-for-profit that helps Indians stranded overseas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

 India
2
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

 United Arab Emirates
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his last World Cup; Tennis-Nadal eliminated from ATP Finals, Alcaraz to finish year at No. 1 and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his la...

 Global
4
Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentional

Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentio...

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022