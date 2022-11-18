Left Menu

FAA does not expect to certify Boeing 737 MAX 7 before end of year

The acting head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Thursday he does not expect the agency will certify the Boeing 737 MAX 7 before a key deadline at the end of the year. Acting Administrator Billy Nolen said it "does not appear" the 737 MAX 7 will be certified by the end of they year.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-11-2022 00:28 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 00:27 IST
FAA does not expect to certify Boeing 737 MAX 7 before end of year
Representative Image Image Credit: wikipedia
  Country:
  United States

The acting head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Thursday he does not expect the agency will certify the Boeing 737 MAX 7 before a key deadline at the end of the year.

Acting Administrator Billy Nolen said it "does not appear" the 737 MAX 7 will be certified by the end of they year. Boeing is seeking a waiver from Congress of a December deadline imposing a new safety standard for modern cockpit alerts for the 737 MAX 7 and 737 MAX 10. Nolen said it is his sense the FAA cannot continue any certification work on the airplanes after late December without action from Congress.

