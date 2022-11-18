Left Menu

Torry Harris Integration Solutions joins Forbes Technology Council

This will be a great opportunity to share my knowledge and the collective experience of our company in integration and API-driven digital transformation and to collaborate with like-minded leaders across the world, said Karthik.About Torry Harris Torry Harris is a multinational provider of business, technology, and IT consulting and delivery services.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 18-11-2022 10:18 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 10:18 IST
Torry Harris Integration Solutions joins Forbes Technology Council

Torry Harris Integration Solutions (THIS), a recognized leader in integration strategy and API-driven digital transformation delivery, joined the Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Karthik TS, Head - Center of Excellence at Torry Harris Integration Solutions, will be a key contributor, sharing his thoughts and best practices on digital ecosystems and integration driven digital transformation, through the Forbes channel. Over the last two decades, Karthik has worked extensively with Telcos, Banks and Energy majors, helping define their integration strategy and onwards to realize specific digital business objectives. In his current role, he spearheads organization-wide initiatives, productizing solutions to accelerate enterprise digital imperatives. Karthik has co-authored the book – 'Digital API Economy - Beneficiaries, Enablers and Catalysts.' ''We are honored to welcome Karthik TS into the community,'' said Scott Gerber, Founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. ''Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.'' ''It's an honor to join the Forbes Technology Council. This will be a great opportunity to share my knowledge and the collective experience of our company in integration and API-driven digital transformation and to collaborate with like-minded leaders across the world,'' said Karthik.

About Torry Harris Torry Harris is a multinational provider of business, technology, and IT consulting and delivery services. For over two decades, it is focused on providing solutions for digital enablement, digital marketplace services, full life-cycle API management, IoT, and digital ecosystem enablement. The company is headquartered in New Jersey (USA), with development centers in Bangalore, India. It has offices in Bristol (UK), Slough (UK), Dubai (UAE), Dublin (Ireland), Munich (Germany), and Paris (France). Follow us LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. To know more, visit https://www.torryharris.com About Forbes Councils Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
3
To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022