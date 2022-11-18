Left Menu

EMERGING MARKETS-Currencies set to break weekly winning run, Fed hawkishness dents mood

On Friday, bourses in the EM world were mixed with China, Taiwan and central Europe marking losses, while Turkish and South African assets gained. Among currencies, against a slightly weaker dollar, China's yuan firmed 0.4% even as COVID cases rose.

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2022 15:25 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 15:20 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-Currencies set to break weekly winning run, Fed hawkishness dents mood
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Emerging markets stocks were steady in cautious trade on Friday, and currencies on course to snap a three-week winning run, after hawkish commentary from the U.S. Federal Reserve dented sentiment.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said interest rates might need to hit a range from 5% to 7% to be "sufficiently restrictive" to curb inflation. This saw traders start to price in a higher terminal rate, likely over 5%. MSCI's index of emerging market shares was flat, but was set to gain for the week in what would be its third straight week of gains. The around 0.7% rise for the week is a sharp departure from gains of more than 4% over the last two weeks.

"The window around the peak terminal is assembling around 5%, and the time to arrive there is narrowing, so the market is increasingly pricing in that peak Fed hawkishness from here," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management. On Friday, bourses in the EM world were mixed with China, Taiwan and central Europe marking losses, while Turkish and South African assets gained.

Among currencies, against a slightly weaker dollar, China's yuan firmed 0.4% even as COVID cases rose. Beijing further relaxed COVID-19 rules, removing limits on the numbers allowed at theatres and events such as concerts and music festivals in low-risk areas without outbreaks. "China is unlikely to be a straight-line market recovery, and the headline risk remains around COVID jitters, which adds to the reopening timeline confusion," Innes said.

Meanwhile, China's central bank introduced measures to make the market attractive for foreign investors. Moves in other currencies were limited. MSCI's index of EM currencies was set to drop about 0.5% this week after gaining about 3% over the last three weeks.

South Africa's rand firmed against the dollar, while most central European currencies rose against euro. South Africa awaits sovereign credit rating reviews by S&P Global and Moody's later in the day. Eyes next week will be on an interest rate decision by the South African Reserve Bank on Thursday as well as the release of October inflation figures.

ETM Analytics said in a research note it expected S&P and Moody's to leave South Africa's ratings and outlooks unchanged. Some Asian units such as the Indian rupee, Malaysian ringgit and Indonesian rupaiah fell around 0.2% each. Mexico's peso lost 0.1%. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2022, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2022, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

 India
2
To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022