U'Khand: Vehicle with 10-12 passengers falls into gorge
PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 18-11-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 18:40 IST
A vehicle with 10-12 passengers plunged into a 600-metre deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Friday, officials said. The accident occurred on the Urgam-Palla motor road, they said. Further details were awaited.
