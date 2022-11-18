Left Menu

Adani Group says no plan to open family office overseas

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 18:58 IST
Adani Group on Friday said the ports-to-energy conglomerate's Founder and Chairman Gautam Adani is not considering setting up a family office overseas to manage his wealth.

With a USD 58 billion addition to his personal wealth propelling him to the throne of Asia's richest and world's third wealthiest man, it was reported that Adani was looking at Dubai or New York as the base for the office.

''Neither Adani nor the Adani Family has any plan or is in consultations to open a family office overseas,'' the group said in a statement.

Adani has a net worth of USD 135 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

