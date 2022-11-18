Left Menu

UK civil servants plan winter strike unless demands are met - union

(Adds details, background) LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Thousands of British civil servants are planning for one month of "sustained industrial action" through the winter in an ongoing pay dispute, the head of the Public and Commercial Services union said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2022 21:13 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 21:13 IST
UK civil servants plan winter strike unless demands are met - union

(Adds details, background) LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) -

Thousands of British civil servants are planning for one month of "sustained industrial action" through the winter in an ongoing pay dispute, the head of the Public and Commercial Services union said on Friday. Mark Serwotka told reporters that employees from the interior ministry, including the Border Force, and from the Department for Transport would take part in industrial action, set to begin from mid-December, if pay demands were not met.

The PCS union, which represents workers employed by several government departments and has around 200,000 members, said last week an average of 86.2% of its balloted members voted for industrial action, the highest percentage vote in its history. In response to finance minister

Jeremy Hunt's budget on Thursday in which the Rishi Sunak-led government took a more austere approach to public spending, PCS accused the government of "

heaping more misery onto hardworking people."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

 India
2
To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022