Pakistan will repay $1 billion bond next month -finance minister
Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 19-11-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 17:23 IST
Pakistan's finance minister on Saturday said the country would repay a $1 billion bond maturing in December, rejecting concerns that there would be a delay or a default.
In a televised address, Minister Ishaq Dar said the current account deficit will be between $5 billion and $6 billion in FY 2022-23 instead of the initially projected $12 billion.
