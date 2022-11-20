Karnataka has highest installed grid-interactive renewable power capacity in India: RBI report

Karnataka came at the top position while comparing the total installed capacity of grid-interactive renewable power of all the states of the country. The state had a total installed capacity of 15,463 megawatts (mw), according to an RBI publication. Tamil Nadu, with 15,225 mw, came at the second; Gujarat, with 13,153 mw, was at third position while Maharashtra, with 10,267 mw, was at the fourth, according to Handbook of Statistics on Indian States 2021-22, which was the seventh edition of its statistical publication, released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Through this publication, the Reserve Bank has been disseminating wide-ranging data on the regional economies of India.

Data for the calculation of state-wise total installed capacity of grid interactive renewable power had been sourced through Energy Statistics from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation and the states' figures of installed capacity was till the end of March 2021. Maharashtra was followed by Rajasthan (10,205 mw), Andhra Pradesh (8,969 mw), Madhya Pradesh (5,206 mw), Telangana (4,378 mw), Uttar Pradesh (3,879 mw), Punjab (1,617 mw) and Himachal Pradesh (988 mw) and Uttarakhand (713 mw) in that order.

According to the RBI statement, renewable power includes power from various sources namely bio-power, solar power, small hydro power, waste to energy and wind power. On Saturday, the Reserve Bank of India released the seventh edition of its statistical publication titled 'Handbook of Statistics on Indian States 2021-22'.

This publication covers sub-national statistics on socio-demographics, state domestic product, agriculture, price and wages, industry, infrastructure, banking and fiscal indicators across Indian states over various time periods ranging from 1951 to 2021-22. In the current edition of the Handbook, two new sections namely, health and environment are introduced. According to Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), Karnataka distribution companies (discoms) had become the top seller of renewable energy under the Green Term Ahead Market (GTAM). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)