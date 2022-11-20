Left Menu

Ranchi: Thousands gather to celebrate Feast of Christ the King

Thousands of people took part in a procession in Ranchi on Sunday to celebrate the Feast of Christ the King.The procession started at the Loyla Ground off the Purulia Road and toured the main thoroughfares of the city, including Sarjana Chowk, Albert Ekka Chowk, Lalpur Chowk and Dangra Toli Chowk, before culminating at the same spot.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 20-11-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 21:11 IST
The procession started at the Loyla Ground off the Purulia Road and toured the main thoroughfares of the city, including Sarjana Chowk, Albert Ekka Chowk, Lalpur Chowk and Dangra Toli Chowk, before culminating at the same spot. ''The Christmas festivities will begin next Sunday. Before that, we celebrate the Feast of Christ the King. Through this, we give the message that Christ is the king of heart, soul, family, service and love,'' Auxiliary Bishop of Ranchi Theodore Mascarenhas said.

