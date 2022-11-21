Finvasia Group Announces Shoonya's Brand New Domain- Shoonya.com

Mohali, Punjab, India – Business Wire India Finvasia Group today announced the migration of Shoonya- their zero commission trading application- to its brand new domain- Shoonya.com. This move aims to give a unique identity to Shoonya and further help Finvasia.com transition to the role of a parent website for all global companies under the Finvasia group.

Finvasia is a global financial services company that ventured into Indian capital markets as an FII in 2009. Over the years, fuelled by the principles of transparency and ethics and its cutting-edge financial tools, Finvasia has been building wholesome ecosystems. Shoonya, its benchmark service platform, with its policy of ‘Zero-commission without any conditions.’ is the most notable for Indian investors.

The transition from Shoonya App to its own new domain name- Shoonya.com, comes as a rebranding initiative for Shoonya, considering the growing attraction, reliance, and trust for its true zero-commission brokerage services among Indian investors. Shoonya reflects the value of the most significant mathematical notation, based on which Shoonya has been named, as it stands to offer zero commissions, zero clearing charges, zero technology fees, zero monthly maintenance charges, and zero minimum balance. Shoonya.com will help customers recognise its brand effectively.

Sarvjeet Singh Virk, Co-founder and Managing Director of Finvasia Group, commented, “A new website for Shoonya by Finvasia—our zero commission service—fits as another milestone for what Finvasia envisioned when launching Shoonya to the Indian retail market. We are pleased to be able to commit to empowering our clients with real-time technologically driven financial tools and quality services.” There shall be no changes for the existing customers of Shoonya except for the new domain name. Once the transition to Shoonya.com is complete, they will continue accessing all the services, facilities, and benefits they enjoy under the existing domain, Finvasia.com or on Shoonya App.

However, Finvasia.com shall continue functioning as a global corporate website for all global brands under the Finvasia group, spread worldwide; in India, Europe, Africa, Mauritius, Japan, and the GCC region.

Tajinder Singh, CEO of Finvasia Group, said, ''In our role as a fintech pioneer, we have always been focused on providing Indian investors with our real-time focused product advancements and seamless digital experiences across multiple consumer touch points. Finvasia's move to give Shoonya an independent website demonstrates our continuous commitment to quality service. We are delighted to offer this enhanced user experience to our customers who have been trusting our technology and supporting us continuously over the years through a zero-commission policy ecosystem.” About Finvasia The visionary fintech, Finvasia is a multinational corporation that owns numerous brands in the financial services, fintech, blockchain, real estate, healthcare, and technology industries. Finvasia invests in technology-oriented businesses and products. It is one of India's fastest-growing FinTech companies, advising institutional clients on their investments in fourteen countries. Finvasia, along with its subsidiaries and sister companies, is registered with several regulatory bodies worldwide.

As of today, Finvasia operates over a dozen different brands and is still expanding at a rapid pace.

Know more at https://www.finvasia.com/ About Shoonya Shoonya is a revolutionary product introduced as a zero-commission trading platform by Finvasia in India. With its true-zero-brokerage facility, Shoonya, one of the fastest-growing services in India today, has won the trust of thousands of novice and seasoned investors and has maintained its stance as their first choice by enabling them to make wise investment decisions.

Know more at https://www.shoonya.com

