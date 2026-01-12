Divided Front: Hydrogen Blending Sparks Debate in California's Orange Cove

Alma Figueroa is worried. Southern California Gas Co. intends to test a new method in her town, Orange Cove, California, by blending hydrogen with natural gas in efforts to curb global warming. Figueroa, who suffers from asthma and has lung cancer, is fearful for her health.

"I don't want to be anyone's experiment,'' Figueroa said as she expressed concerns about the project's transparency and safety. The plan, part of California's efforts to incorporate clean energy, has met with opposition, especially in low-income and Latino-majority neighborhoods like Orange Cove.

The issue has heightened tensions, as advocates push for cleaner energy solutions amid fears of health risks. The project, requiring a $64.3 million investment, promises economic benefits but divides opinions. Environmentalists raise alarms about the potential for increased emissions and safety hazards.

