Greenland in the Balance: EU Offers Support Amid US Tensions

The European Union pledged to support Denmark regarding Greenland's security if requested. The region faces geopolitical tension as discussions unfold about potential U.S. ambitions to claim Greenland to counter Russia and China. The EU warns U.S. military presence may strain NATO relations and heighten transatlantic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 19:44 IST
The European Union has expressed its willingness to bolster Denmark's security regarding Greenland, should Denmark seek assistance. This announcement from the European Commissioner for Defence and Space came as tensions escalate over the autonomous Arctic territory, which the U.S. has expressed interest in acquiring.

Denmark and the United States, both NATO members, are set to engage in discussions this week regarding Greenland. EU Commissioner Andrius Kubilius emphasized that an American military takeover could spell the end of NATO's cohesion, impacting European-American relations negatively.

The EU Commissioner expressed skepticism about the U.S. pursuing military action and highlighted the EU Article 42.7, which mandates mutual assistance among member states. The EU is prepared to fortify Greenland's defense with military capabilities if requested, indicating strategic positions in the Arctic's evolving geopolitical landscape.

