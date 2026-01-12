Tragic Discovery: Missing Delhi Child Found Dead in Drain

A distressing turn of events unfolded in northwest Delhi, where the search for a missing four-year-old girl ended in tragedy. The child, reported missing from Prem Nagar on January 9, was discovered dead in a drain three days later.

Despite an intensive search operation that included circulating information to agencies, deploying drones, and using sniffer dogs, the little girl was found submerged in a drain near Vidhyapati Nagar on January 12. Her parents identified her body on the spot. She was promptly taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.

No external injuries were observed on the girl's body during a preliminary examination, pointing to accidental drowning as the probable cause. The Rohini-based mobile crime team and forensic experts conducted examinations at the scene, with further investigation still in progress.