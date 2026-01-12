Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Missing Delhi Child Found Dead in Drain

A four-year-old girl, missing from northwest Delhi's Prem Nagar, was discovered dead in a drain. Despite extensive search efforts involving drones and sniffer dogs, the child was found near Vidhyapati Nagar. A preliminary examination suggests drowning, with further investigation ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 19:45 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 19:45 IST
Tragic Discovery: Missing Delhi Child Found Dead in Drain
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A distressing turn of events unfolded in northwest Delhi, where the search for a missing four-year-old girl ended in tragedy. The child, reported missing from Prem Nagar on January 9, was discovered dead in a drain three days later.

Despite an intensive search operation that included circulating information to agencies, deploying drones, and using sniffer dogs, the little girl was found submerged in a drain near Vidhyapati Nagar on January 12. Her parents identified her body on the spot. She was promptly taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.

No external injuries were observed on the girl's body during a preliminary examination, pointing to accidental drowning as the probable cause. The Rohini-based mobile crime team and forensic experts conducted examinations at the scene, with further investigation still in progress.

TRENDING

1
Murkowski Backs Tillis to Safeguard Fed Independence Against Trump's Nominees

Murkowski Backs Tillis to Safeguard Fed Independence Against Trump's Nominee...

 Global
2
Youth Power: Fueling India's Journey to 2047

Youth Power: Fueling India's Journey to 2047

 India
3
UK to Criminalize Creation of Non-consensual Intimate Images

UK to Criminalize Creation of Non-consensual Intimate Images

 United Kingdom
4
Macron Denounces Iran's Harsh Response to Protests

Macron Denounces Iran's Harsh Response to Protests

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026