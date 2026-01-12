Tragic Discovery: Missing Delhi Child Found Dead in Drain
A four-year-old girl, missing from northwest Delhi's Prem Nagar, was discovered dead in a drain. Despite extensive search efforts involving drones and sniffer dogs, the child was found near Vidhyapati Nagar. A preliminary examination suggests drowning, with further investigation ongoing.
- Country:
- India
A distressing turn of events unfolded in northwest Delhi, where the search for a missing four-year-old girl ended in tragedy. The child, reported missing from Prem Nagar on January 9, was discovered dead in a drain three days later.
Despite an intensive search operation that included circulating information to agencies, deploying drones, and using sniffer dogs, the little girl was found submerged in a drain near Vidhyapati Nagar on January 12. Her parents identified her body on the spot. She was promptly taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.
No external injuries were observed on the girl's body during a preliminary examination, pointing to accidental drowning as the probable cause. The Rohini-based mobile crime team and forensic experts conducted examinations at the scene, with further investigation still in progress.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- girl
- missing
- search
- drain
- police
- drowning
- investigation
- sniffer dogs
- drones
ALSO READ
Deadly Bomb Blast Targets Pakistani Police in Violent Resurgence
Connecting with Tomorrow: Rajasthan Police's Youth Outreach
Cybercrime Crackdown: Odisha Police Busts Major Money Laundering Syndicate
Nitish Kumar Lauds Bihar Police at State-Level Conference
Punjab Police Crack Kabaddi Player Murder Case