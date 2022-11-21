Left Menu

Clean Electric raises USD 2.2 million

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 17:42 IST
Energy storage solutions startup Clean Electric on Monday said it has raised USD 2.2 million (about Rs 18 crore) in a funding round led by early-stage venture capital firm Kalaari Capital.

Besides, Climate Angels, which invests in early-stage pollution reduction and climate tech startups, has also invested in the company along with the participation of LV Fund, 7Square Ventures, and CIIE Regional Innovation Foundation in the seed funding round, the startup said in a statement.

The company plans to set up a manufacturing facility in Pune to produce 5,000 battery packs per month with the funding, it said.

Also, the funds will also be utilised for expanding R&D, sales and operations teams, apart from developing new products around faster charging, renewable energy storage, and battery swapping, it added.

The startup said it has built liquid-cooled battery solutions for two-wheeler, three-wheeler, and battery swapping applications.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

