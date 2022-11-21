Left Menu

CA Swift Investments sells 2.5% stake in Delhivery for Rs 607 crore

It made its market debut on May 24 and listed with a nearly 2 per cent premium against its issue price of Rs 487. The stock was listed at Rs 495.20, a gain of 1.68 per cent from the issue price on the NSE.Shares of Delhivery closed 1.91 per cent down at Rs 344 apiece on NSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 21:16 IST
CA Swift Investments on Monday divested a 2.5 per cent stake in supply chain company Delhivery Ltd for Rs 607 crore through the open market transaction.

CA Swift Investments is a special-purpose vehicle, owned and controlled by Carlyle Group.

According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), CA Swift Investments offloaded 1,84,04,607 shares, amounting to a 2.5 per cent stake in the company.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 330.02 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 607.38 crore.

On Thursday, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte - ODI acquired 48,54,607 shares of the company at the same price.

As of the quarter ended September, CA Swift Investments owned a 5.07 per cent stake in the company, shareholding data showed with the exchange.

The logistics and supply chain company Delhivery launched its initial public offer (IPO) on May 11. It made its market debut on May 24 and listed with a nearly 2 per cent premium against its issue price of Rs 487. The stock was listed at Rs 495.20, a gain of 1.68 per cent from the issue price on the NSE.

Shares of Delhivery closed 1.91 per cent down at Rs 344 apiece on NSE.

