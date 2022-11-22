Boon, Technology Development Board ink MoU to provide clean drinking water in offices

Internet of things-enabled global water-tech startup Boon (formerly known as Swajal) on Tuesday said it has inked an agreement with Technology Development Board (TDB) to offer clean drinking water in offices.

Under the memorandum of understanding (MoU), TDB will invest half a million US dollars, and Boon will invest the rest to offer clean drinking water in offices by using innovative designs and technology solutions, the company said in a statement.

''We are honoured and grateful to TDB for placing their trust in us and offering the financial support that will further enable us to introduce innovative designs and technology solutions to provide clean and reliable drinking water in different offices around the country,'' Boon CEO and founder Vibha Tripathi said.

Rajesh Kumar Pathak, IP&TAFS, Secretary, TDB, said this project will empower communities to plan and monitor their drinking water needs with community ownership and will get affordable, accessible, reliable and clean drinking water 24x7 throughout the year. ''TDB is committed to support such innovative technologies for mass utility,'' he added.

The government set up the Technology Development Board in 1996 to empower and motivate companies to design unique tech-centric products and services. With 11 board members, TDB often provides loans or equity capital to potential companies.

