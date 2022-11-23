Pune pile-up fallout: 35 illegal structures along Navale bridge service roads razed
At least 35 illegal constructions have been demolished on service roads along the Navale bridge on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway in Pune where a truck had hit several vehicles and caused a pile-up, police said.
The accident, which took place late Sunday evening, prompted authorities to take short-term measures which include the removal of encroached structures in the area.
At least 24 vehicles were damaged when the truck hit multiple vehicles on the downward slope of the Navale bridge on the highway in Maharashtra's Pune district, injuring more than 20 people, eight of whom were hospitalised, an official had said.
Police on Tuesday produced the truck driver and his assistant before a court which released them on bail.
''Thirty five structures such as paan stalls, temporary sheds outside eateries, some concrete structures, concrete porch ways outside hotels between Swaminarayan Temple and Navale bridge along the service roads of the highway were demolished on Tuesday,'' a police official said.
In another accident, a truck hit a divider and rammed into a car from behind near the Navale bridge on Tuesday, but no one was injured, police said.
