Mysuru: Spilling the details on the hottest investment hub

New Delhi (India), November 23 (ANI/PNN): Everyone is on the lookout for the 'next best investment', and Mysuru seems to be the unanimous choice when it comes to real estate. This cultural and heritage hub is also becoming a hot favourite thanks to the favourable climate, upcoming infrastructure developments, high-quality education and many other factors.

Even though Bangalore is one of the top investment choices, investors have started to wonder if it is worth it, given the rising pollution levels, the high cost of living and the never-ending traffic jams. People are considering Mysuru and other nearby locations so that they can get all the perks of living in a beautiful city without the hassles. We dug a little deeper to see what it was that was motivating people to make this move. Here are a few reasons why.

The infrastructure development in Mysuru is stellar; it has struck the right balance between its old-world charm and new-age construction. The availability of large land parcels offers tantalising possibilities to investors. The Outer Ring Road has positively touched the real estate market and is crafting other developments, including Film City and NICE Corridor, for a more significant impact. Mysuru is structured beautifully and thoughtfully, from roads to the distribution of commercial and residential hubs. This thoughtful infrastructure has resulted in lesser traffic congestion, lower pollution and an overall serenity that's palpable from the minute you step in.

Mysuru as a city sees thousands of tourists on a weekly basis, especially peaks during the festive season; its proximity to other touristy hubs makes it the epicentre of travel plans. You can easily take a trip to Coorg, Madikeri, Bandipur, Kabini and Bangalore. The fantastic roads facilitate this. The Bangalore Mysuru Corridor is a 111km stretch with beautiful 10-lane roads that have brought down travel from 4 hours to just 90 minutes! If that's not enough, the Bangalore-Mysore Corridor is putting Mysuru on the fast track to real estate boom with villas, plots and residential complexes mushrooming around the area. The upcoming Chennai-Mysore bullet train covering 435 kms across 9 stations will further enhance connectivity and will bring down travel to just 3 hours from its current 8-9 hours.

What makes a city great as an investment isn't just infrastructure and connectivity; it is also how much it costs to simply live in a city. Cities like Bangalore and Mumbai have a very high cost of living, whereas Mysuru is one of the most cost-effective cities to live in. Not just is it affordable, but the quality of lifestyle is also excellent and on par with any major city. Not just lifestyle, Mysuru's education system is one of the best in the country, from Kindergarten to highly advanced academic degrees. Several nationally and globally recognised educational institutions, such as Visvesvaraya Technical University on Ring Road and Delhi Public School on Bannur Road, call Mysuru home.

Finally, with education and lifestyle covered, there is one last aspect that has investors clamouring to the city, the huge IT infrastructure and boom in the number of jobs. Mysuru has some high-potential industries coming up that are opening up the doors to lucrative job opportunities. This city is perfect for bachelors and those with families because the city has something to offer everyone; Happening social life, great cultural exchange, ample opportunities to grow and thrive and finally, the pride of living in one of the cleanest cities in India.

The public and government collaboration has made Mysuru one of the cleanest cities in India. The authorities actively engage the citizens to create ways and means to maintain the pristine condition of the city. Mysuru is truly the kind of city you'd want to call home. Whether you want to move there to study, look for a job, or retire in a beautiful city, Mysuru is the place to be. With the increasing availability of plots and their rocketing appreciation rates, now is the best time to invest in a plot or maybe two. So, have you put Mysuru on your investment list?

