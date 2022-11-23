Left Menu

DeVANS enters single malt segment with launch of GianChand premium whisky

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 23-11-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 20:03 IST
DeVANS enters single malt segment with launch of GianChand premium whisky
  • Country:
  • India

DeVANS, one of the oldest producers of quality malt spirits in India, has announced the launch of its premium offering -- GianChand Single Malt whisky -- on Wednesday.

Matured in a distillery that has been producing quality malt spirits since 1961, GianChand Single Malt is the most delicate Indian malt with a pineapple drop candy sweetness carried hand-in-hand by barley and a firm vanilla backbone softened by thin oils that ensure the tannin build, the company said.

''It is an ode to our founder Dewan Gian Chand, a self-made entrepreneur who started his career as a journalist and envisioned DeVANS as a company with high standards of quality coupled with values and ethics,'' said Prem Dewan, Chairman and managing director of DeVANS, while launching new brand.

He said that GianChand single malt is a major milestone for the company which has just completed 60 glorious years. He further said that the distillation and maturation processes have been fine-tuned in the unit during the past six decades to ensure ideal conditions for development of the malt spirit.

It has currently been launched in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Delhi, and is slated to be made available across at least 10 states in the near future.

Devans Modern Breweries Ltd, founded by Dewan Gian Chand, is the manufacturer of a wide bouquet of beer brands like Six Fields, Kotsberg and the iconic Godfather.

The company has over the years bagged several international awards, including Star Award for Quality in the Gold Category at the International Quality Convention in 2008. Kotsberg Pils has won a gold medal while Six Fields Cult won a silver medal at the Brussels Beer Challenge 2022 in Belgium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
4
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022