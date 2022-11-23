Ashish Mathur adds a new feather in his hat by launching his new venture - Aasma Sangeet Designer

Left Menu

The entertainment industry is incomplete without the intervention of dance choreography, which forms an important part of it.

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI/PNN): The entertainment industry is incomplete without the intervention of dance choreography, which forms an important part of it. Those who hold expertise in this space are the most sought after professionals.

One amongst the many popular names who have done exceptionally well in the field of dance and choreography is Ashish Mathur. With more than a decade old experience in this field, he has done wonders and even has his own dance academy named 'Aasma Dance Company'. Ashish has been a part of many dance events held in the country as well as across the world. Having been in this space for quite a long time, he has choreographed for some of the biggest names in Bollywood, and has even been a judge on numerous dance reality shows held nationally and internationally.

His dance academy offers training in various dance styles such as Bollywood, contemporary, salsa, bhangra, and much more. They also offer dance workshops and masterclasses with some of the biggest names in the industry, the reason their popularity has soared to towering heights. Ashish who is a highly respected choreographer and is known for his innovative and fresh choreography says that his academy has produced some of the best dancers in the country and has won numerous awards. This outstandingly talented dance and choreography expert is always looking to push the boundaries and create new and exciting dance routines. Now, he is all set to launch his new venture on 22nd November 2022, called 'Aasma Sangeet Designer' which will be graced by popular Bollywood singer Mika Singh.

Ashish says that he is excited for the big day as he will reach a new milestone with this new venture of his, and is confident that this one too will develop a reputation for a creating cutting-edge repertoire like his earlier venture. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

