Use of drones, flying objects banned in Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar till Jan 20

The Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police in Maharashtra have banned the use of drones and some other flying objects in areas under their jurisdiction till January 20, 2023, citing security threat from them.

The MBVV police issued an order to this effect on Tuesday.

The order, issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (HQ) Prakash Gaikwad, will be in force between November 23 and January 20, 2023.

The use of ''drones, para gliders, remote controlled micro light aircraft'' is totally prohibited in areas under the MBVV police's control, it said.

The decision has been taken to ensure safety of towns coming under the MBVV jurisdiction (outside Mumbai), said the order.

However, these flying objects can be used wherever permission has been granted by the MBVV police, it added.

