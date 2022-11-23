Left Menu

Thane civic body's tax collection crosses Rs 500 crore-mark so far this year

PTI | Thane | Updated: 23-11-2022 23:53 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 23:53 IST
Thane civic body's tax collection crosses Rs 500 crore-mark so far this year
  • Country:
  • India

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Wednesday crossed the Rs 500 crore-mark in tax collection so far this financial year, a civic official said.

During the corresponding period last year, the tax collection amount was Rs 350 crore, the civic body said in a release.

Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar said the tax collection so far this year has been Rs 502.12 crore and the maximum collection of Rs 173.98 crore came from the Majiwada-Manpada ward. ''Even though the TMC's tax collection has crossed the Rs 500 crore-mark, a number of tax payers have not paid the tax so far and they should do it on priority,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

 Iran
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022