Thane civic body's tax collection crosses Rs 500 crore-mark so far this year

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Wednesday crossed the Rs 500 crore-mark in tax collection so far this financial year, a civic official said.

During the corresponding period last year, the tax collection amount was Rs 350 crore, the civic body said in a release.

Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar said the tax collection so far this year has been Rs 502.12 crore and the maximum collection of Rs 173.98 crore came from the Majiwada-Manpada ward. ''Even though the TMC's tax collection has crossed the Rs 500 crore-mark, a number of tax payers have not paid the tax so far and they should do it on priority,'' he said.

