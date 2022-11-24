Left Menu

US Fed signals slowdown in policy rate hikes

For the record, the US Federal Reserve on November 3 raised key interest rates in its fight against red-hot inflation in the country. It raised the key policy rate by 75 basis points to over a decade high at 3.75-4.0 per cent. Notably, this was the fourth consecutive hike of such magnitude.

ANI | Updated: 24-11-2022 10:09 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 10:09 IST
US Fed signals slowdown in policy rate hikes
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The minutes of the US Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy review meeting showed a substantial majority of members judged that a slowing in the pace of increase in policy rates would likely "soon be appropriate". "A slower pace in these circumstances would better allow the Committee to assess progress toward its goals of maximum employment and price stability," the minutes published on Wednesday (local time) said.

The minutes show a few participants commented that slowing the pace of increase could reduce the risk of instability in the financial system. "A few other participants noted that, before slowing the pace of policy rate increases, it could be advantageous to wait until the stance of policy was more clearly in the restrictive territory and there were more concrete signs that inflation pressures were receding significantly," it said.

For the record, the US Federal Reserve on November 3 raised key interest rates in its fight against red-hot inflation in the country. It raised the key policy rate by 75 basis points to over a decade high at 3.75-4.0 per cent. Notably, this was the fourth consecutive hike of such magnitude.

Raising interest rates is a monetary policy instrument that typically helps suppress demand in the economy, thereby helping the inflation rate decline. Inflation in the US remains elevated, reflecting supply and demand imbalances related to the pandemic, higher food and energy prices, and broader price pressures.

The US monetary policy committee had anticipated that ongoing increases in the rates will be appropriate in order to attain a policy stance that is "sufficiently restrictive" to return inflation to the 2 per cent target over time. The US central bank's aim has been to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 per cent over the long run. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

 Iran
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

 Global
4
Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022