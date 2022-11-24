Left Menu

Export duty removal will boost business sentiments of steel industry: Faggan Kulaste

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2022 14:43 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 14:27 IST
Export duty removal will boost business sentiments of steel industry: Faggan Kulaste
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Duty-related measures taken by the government will boost the business sentiments of the domestic steel industry, Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste said on Thursday.

Six months after the imposition of the export duty on May 21, the government has removed the levy on steel items to nil with effect from November 19, 2022.

''The move will boost business sentiments of the steel makers. It will also boost the demand and investments in the sector,'' the Minister of State (MoS) for Steel told PTI.

Kulaste, who is also the MoS for Rural Development, said the players will now utilise their capex (capex expenditure) without any ''fear'' as they have opportunities in the local and global markets.

The minister recently directed the steel companies to invest in research and development activities to make new special-grade products in the country.

The move will help boost the domestic consumption of various grades of steel, he added.

Value-added steel or special grade steel is used in segments like power, ship, rail, metro, defence, auto etc. The demand for steel used by these industries is being met through imports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

 Iran
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

 Global
4
Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022