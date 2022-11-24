Left Menu

Issuers of municipal debt securities can issue green bonds: Sebi

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Thursday said issuers of municipal debt securities can issue green bonds in compliance with rules governing issue and listing of non-convertible securities.A green bond is like any other bond where a debt instrument is issued by an entity for raising funds from investors.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 15:43 IST
Issuers of municipal debt securities can issue green bonds: Sebi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Thursday said issuers of municipal debt securities can issue green bonds in compliance with rules governing issue and listing of non-convertible securities.

A green bond is like any other bond where a debt instrument is issued by an entity for raising funds from investors. The proceeds of a green bond offering are 'ear-marked' for use towards financing green projects.

Sebi (Issue and Listing of Municipal Debt Securities) or ILMDS rules provide the framework for issuance and listing of municipal debt securities. It also specified the continuous disclosure and compliance requirements to be complied with by issuers of Municipal Debt Securities.

The ILMDS rules do not define 'green debt security'.

However, Sebi's (Issue and Listing of Non-Convertible Securities) or NCS norms defines green debt security. Further the regulator, in 2021, came out with operational guidelines providing the initial and continuous disclosure requirements for entities issuing or proposing to issue green debt securities.

The regulator said it has received representations from market participants on the compliances an issuer under the ILMDS Regulations would have to undertake in case it is desirous of issuing a green debt security, in the absence of similar provisions in the ILMDS norms.

''Accordingly, an issuer under the ILMDS Regulations may issue a green debt security if it falls within the definition of ''green debt security'', as per...NCS Regulations,'' the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

In addition to the requirements prescribed under the ILMDS rules, such issuer will have to comply with the provisions for green debt security specified in NCS rules.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

 Iran
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

 Global
4
Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022