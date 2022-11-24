New Odisha portal to detect vehicles plying roads sans documents, issue e-challans

A new portal developed by the Odisha government will keep a tab on vehicles plying the roads without valid documents and issue e-challans, a senior transport official said on Thursday.

The 'e-detection portal' will be launched on January 1 next year at toll gates on national highways, where machines installed will identify vehicles plying without driver's licence, registration certificate, Pollution Under Control, insurance, fitness certificate or permit, he said.

''Data collected will be analysed and challans will be issued to the owner, who will be immediately alerted,'' Joint Commissioner, Transport (Technical), Dipti Ranjan Patra said.

He said that in subsequent phases, the system will also be launched in mining and industrial areas.

Sample data collected from national highways in the state show a substantial number of vehicles plying without valid documents. The portal will keep a check on such vehicles in a seamless manner, Patra said.

Data will be collected through FASTag and images captured when a vehicle passes a toll gate, he said. In case of any accident, vehicle owner or the driver does not get an insurance claim if the vehicles involved does not have valid documents, he said, urging everyone to have necessary documents to avoid penalties.

