Panel looking into VC, PE issues in last leg of deliberations: Chairman Damodaran

A high-level panel, which is looking into issues being faced by venture capital (VC) and private equity (PE) investors, is in the last leg of its deliberations, its chairman M Damodaran said on Thursday.

''The committee is hopefully in the last leg of its deliberations. We should -- maybe in the first 10 days of December hopefully put together a report,'' Damodaran said at a Ficci event here.

The Finance Ministry in September set up the committee under the chairmanship of the former Sebi chief to suggest steps for scaling up investment by VC and PE funds.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Budget 2022-23 had announced the setting up of an expert committee to examine and suggest appropriate measures related to venture capital and private equity.

''Venture Capital and Private Equity invested more than Rs 5.5 lakh crore last year, facilitating one of the largest startup and growth ecosystems. Scaling up this investment requires a holistic examination of regulatory and other frictions,'' she had said.

As per the terms of reference, the six-member panel was expected to comprehensively study, using a systems approach, the end-to-end frictions and potential accelerants from regulatory policy and taxation to facilitate ease of investing as well as to encourage investments in India.

It will also review issues and compliances and suggest simplifications and changes around further accelerating the growth of alternative capital to participate in the VC/PE industry.

The panel is expected to suggest measures to further accelerate investments into startups and the sunrise sector and recommend forward-looking measures and future-ready regulatory practices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)