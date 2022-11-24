Left Menu

UAE bars entry of people with single name in passports

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2022 22:16 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 22:16 IST
Individuals having only single name as surname or given name in their passports will not be allowed to enter the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with new guidelines coming into force.

''Any passport holder with a single name (word) either in surname or given name will not be accepted by UAE immigration and the passenger will be considered as INAD,'' according to a circular issued by Air India and Air India Express, mentioning the latest UAE guidelines.

INAD refers to an Inadmissible Deportee.

According to the circular, dated November 21, such passengers will not be issued a visa and in case, the visa was issued previously, then he or she will be considered INAD by the immigration authorities.

The guidelines have come into force.

Replying to a tweet on Thursday, Air India said that as per the instructions from the UAE authorities, passengers with a single name on their passports travelling on tourist, visit or any other type of visa shall not be allowed to travel to/from the UAE.

This new naming policy does not apply to people who have a valid residence permit or work visa, the airline said.

The UAE is a constitutional federation of seven emirates, including Dubai. Abu Dhabi city is the capital of the UAE.

