Updated: 24-11-2022 23:56 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 23:56 IST
Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Central Railway to operate 14 special trains
The Central Railway (CR) on Thursday said it will run 14 unreserved special trains to clear the extra rush of passengers travelling on the occasion of Dr B R Ambedkar’s death anniversary, observed as Mahaparinirvan Diwas, on December 6.

A CR press release said of the 14 special trains, 3 trains will run from Nagpur to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (Mumbai), 6 from CSMT Mumbai/ Dadar to Sewagram/Ajni/Nagpur, 2 between Kalaburagi and CSMT, 2 between Solapur and CSMT and one from Ajni to CSMT.

Besides, the Railway has decided to augment train no 11401 CSMT-Adilabad Express departing on December 6, with one general second class coach for the benefit of passengers traveling on the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Diwas, said the release.

The South Central Railway will also run a special train from Adilabad to Mumbai which will be notified in due course, it said.

Every year, thousands of people converge at Chaityabhoomi in central Mumbai, where Ambedkar's last rites were performed, to pay homage to the chief architect of the Constitution on his death anniversary from all over Maharashtra and other parts of the country.

