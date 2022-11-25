Left Menu

Dr AK Dwivedi appointed as a scientific advisory board member for the third term on CHRC, Ministry of Ayush

Dr AK Dwivedi, a renowned physician based in Indore, has been reappointed for a third consecutive term as the scientific advisory board member of the Central Homeopathic Research Council (CHRC) under the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 25-11-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 18:48 IST
Dr AK Dwivedi appointed as a scientific advisory board member for the third term on CHRC, Ministry of Ayush
Dr AK Dwivedi appointed as a scientific advisory board member for the third term on CHRC, Ministry of Ayush. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 25 (ANI/PNN): Dr AK Dwivedi, a renowned physician based in Indore, has been reappointed for a third consecutive term as the scientific advisory board member of the Central Homeopathic Research Council (CHRC) under the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India. Dr Subhash Kaushik, Director General, CHRC, announced the appointment of Dr. Dwivedi as the scientific advisory board member of CHRC for a term of three years, considering his valuable services and dedication in the field of research.

CHRC is headed by Padmashri, Dr V. K. Gupta and its members include Dr Dwivedi besides Dr N. Radha (Kerala), Dr Alok Parikh (Agra), Dr. Sangeeta Duggal (Delhi), Dr Rathin Chakravarti (Bangal), Dr Kajankasha Ghosh (Mumbai), Dr. M. Nara Sinh (Manipur), Dr Harsh Nigam (Kanpur), and Dr Jaswant Patil (Maharashtra). Congratulating Dr Dwivedi on his third consecutive term at CHRC, Shanker Lalwani, Indore MP, said, "The importance of this Committee can be gauged from the fact that only 10 senior doctors from the country have been included in it, and Dr. Dwivedi is the only representative from Madhya Pradesh."

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy radars

IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy rad...

 India
2
Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Global
3
Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera cases; Measles now an imminent global threat due to pandemic, say WHO and CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera ...

 Global
4
Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K districts

Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022