Chakli Art bags social media for promotions for Dhruva Sarja's upcoming film, Martin

Gone are the days when film promotions were done by glueing posters on every random wall in the market.

Updated: 26-11-2022 13:46 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 13:46 IST
New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI/ATK): Gone are the days when film promotions were done by glueing posters on every random wall in the market. Today, along with TV, filmmakers are shifting to social media to promote their movies. Speaking of which, even Chakli Art bagged an exciting film project and will be looking after their online promotions.

Yes, you read it right! This emerging creative digital marketing and advertising agency has signed up for the responsibility of handling social media for the south film industry's famous actor Dhruva Sarja's upcoming film Martin. The news about the movie has already spread like wildfire, and this seems like a big opportunity for Chakli Art to prove their mettle. It would be exciting to see how this well-sought-after agency will use its creative marbles to create a buzz about this action-entertainment film. The film is being helmed by A. P. Arjun.

Mehek Purohit, the brainchild behind Chakli Art, seems extremely elated with this movie falling into their lap. She says, "It's a moment of sheer happiness for the entire team, and why not? Working with Dhruva Sarja and a team of other talented individuals is straight out of a dream. Martin is going to be one of our best projects! We are gearing up to give our hearts, souls, and minds to this film." Well, this isn't the first time that Chakli Art will be designing some super-cool graphics for a film. Heretofore, they have already stunned the netizens by doing an awe-inspiring poster for the hit film, Pushpa.

Moreover, Chakli Art has established itself as a social media partner not only for films but also for the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2021 and 2022. They were also honoured with tokens of appreciation for their commendable contribution. From films to brands and award nights, Chakli Art is leaving no stone unturned to prove their unprecedented talent. The agency was started in the year 2019 and has marked several milestones since then. Steering on the wheels of creativity, Chakli Art has come a long way and still has miles to go.

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

