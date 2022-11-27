Advent of corporate culture into Indian film industry had both its pros and cons: Anees Bazmee

Ideally 'Creativity' and 'Business' should co-exist and maintain a judicious balance to achieve cinematic excellence, renowned film-maker Anees Bazmee said on Saturday evening. During a session -- Corporate Culture in Film industry -- at the 53rd International Film Festival of India in Goa, Director and Producer Anees Bazmee said every coin has two sides. He said the advent of corporate culture into Indian film industry had both its pros and cons.

"At one hand, it has sorted out the financial crisis that the industry was earlier facing, ensured the agreed payments to the cast and crew whatever the business outcome may be and decreased dependency on individual producers," he said, adding, "On the other hand, somewhere the passion of one individual filmmaker is found to be missing in films produced by corporates and the creativity is compromised. So ideally 'Creativity' and 'Business' should co-exist and maintain a judicious balance to achieve cinematic excellence." Another renowned Director Vikas Bahl said that film-making is a business of heart. Corporate culture should match the creative film-making process. "One software called 'Guts' to be inserted into the excel sheets of corporates," he added.

Flagging the issue of piracy, Vikas urged both Government and Corporates to join hands to resolve the challenging issue. "Legislation should be formed to tackle the piracy problem", he opined. Director Abhishek Sharma said corporatisation has ensured the 'cleansing of money' from the industry. He further said Indian film industry should be more organised and formalised to be called as an 'Industry' in true sense. "Are we truly an organic industry? We need to introspect. We need to come together keeping aside personal profit and loss and think about the industry as a whole", he added.

Producer Mahaveer Jain said corporates are pumping in more money so that quality films can be produced. "With more players, more films are being produced and more people are getting employment", he added. (ANI)

