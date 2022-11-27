Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-11-2022 23:09 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 22:54 IST
Prez Murmu to launch Haryana Roadways' e-ticketing system on Tuesday
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
President Droupadi Murmu will launch Haryana Roadways' e-ticketing system in Kurukshetra on November 29, according to an official statement.

The new e-ticketing system will not only benefit passengers but will also plug revenue leakage for the state-run transport, it said on Sunday.

The e-ticketing system will replace the existing manual printed tickets with an open loop system as envisioned by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, it said.

Under the new system, 10 lakh National Common Mobility Cards (NCMC) will be issued for free or at concessional rates.

In the initial phase, the project will be implemented in six depots --Chandigarh, Karnal, Faridabad, Sonipat, Bhiwani and Sirsa. It will be extended to the remaining 18 depots by the end of January 2023, the government said.

In future, the NCMCs can be used in metros and trains, too, it added.

The e-ticket system will also benefit the state government as it will completely stop revenue leakage as well as save use of paper, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

